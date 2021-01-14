Oppenheimer Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $70.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Shares of WH stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

