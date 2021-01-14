Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OPCH opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

