Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Up 0.8%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 157.04%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Orbsat Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's services and solutions enable its users to communicate, track assets and personnel, or request SOS assistance through satellite from anywhere. It offers satellite communications services globally through satellite over satellite based simplex data network.

