OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.43.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$489.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

