OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.11 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$489.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

