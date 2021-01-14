Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Organogenesis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

