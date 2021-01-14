Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of positive EPS for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.6-106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.84 million.Organogenesis also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORGO. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

ORGO traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

