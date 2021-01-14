Origo (OGO) Market Cap Achieves $2.95 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Origo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $537,762.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

