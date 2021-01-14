Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORKLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

