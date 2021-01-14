Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday.

Get Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) alerts:

CVE OLA opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.