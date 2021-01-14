Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

