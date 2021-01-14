Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

