Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of OR opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

