Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ovintiv by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

