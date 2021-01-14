Owens & Minor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average daily volume of 271 put options.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $31.90.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Owens & Minor by 152.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

