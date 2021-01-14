Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Insider Ian Barkshire Buys 8 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £159.60 ($208.52).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Ian Barkshire bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,937 ($25.31) per share, for a total transaction of £135.59 ($177.15).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,934 ($25.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.14. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

About Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

