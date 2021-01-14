P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Critical Analysis

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P10 and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.63 $909.05 million $3.45 26.13

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for P10 and Eversource Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 2 7 5 0 2.21

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $91.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than P10.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

