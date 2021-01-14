Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

