Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,609.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

