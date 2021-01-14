Palladiem LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000.

SPHD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 596,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,503. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.

