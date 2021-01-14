Palladiem LLC Invests $206,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.50. 3,658,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

