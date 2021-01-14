Palladiem LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.62. 1,966,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,513. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.