Palladiem LLC Purchases New Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

MNA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 92,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,218. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.