Palladiem LLC Purchases Shares of 51,888 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 178,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.81. 1,633,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

