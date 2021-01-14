Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

