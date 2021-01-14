Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 179,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $49,914,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.