Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.53. Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 24,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$85.76 million and a P/E ratio of -18.71.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the base and precious metal exploration. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares.

