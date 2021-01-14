Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 443.4% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PTHRF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

