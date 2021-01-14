Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $5.45. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 30,328 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 million, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Park City Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Park City Group by 101.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

