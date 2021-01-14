Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 4,550 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 342,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

