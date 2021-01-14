Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $120,087.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006157 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,748,096 coins and its circulating supply is 9,713,510 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

