PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $99.13 million and $5.55 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,871.45 or 0.04780659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046276 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005495 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00377545 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038143 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.53 or 0.04015286 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013446 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012941 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 52,970 coins. The Reddit community for PAX Gold is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
