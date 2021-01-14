PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $99.13 million and $5.55 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,871.45 or 0.04780659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019.