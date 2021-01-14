PAXEX Price Down 60.7% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $2,730.99 and approximately $131.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.34 or 0.00536218 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

