PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $9.99 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $622.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 80,038 shares of company stock worth $656,336 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,563 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.