Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to Sell at Loop Capital

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

PENN opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

