PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

