Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Up 34.3%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares rose 34.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 17,469,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 3,277,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 388,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

