Peony Trading Down 7.8% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $73,803.79 and approximately $2,488.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017946 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 108% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,237,701 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

