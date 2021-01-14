People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBCT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

