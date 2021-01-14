Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peugeot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peugeot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Peugeot has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

