Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $5.50 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s current price.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 33,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

