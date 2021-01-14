Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ingredion by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR remained flat at $$78.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

