Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $111.61. 480,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,617. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

