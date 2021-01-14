Pflug Koory LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.23. 31,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

