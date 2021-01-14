Pflug Koory LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,561. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,444. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

