Pflug Koory LLC Purchases Shares of 616 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,852. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

