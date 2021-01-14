Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.28. 17,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.54 and its 200-day moving average is $193.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $216.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.