Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

