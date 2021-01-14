Pflug Koory LLC Sells 244 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 88.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,816. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

