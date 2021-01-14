PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

